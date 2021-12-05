News updates from HT: Mamata not considering political entry into Maharashtra, says Sena and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata not considering a political foray into Maharashtra: Shiv Sena

Stirring the political pot, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that TMC president and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee seems to be looking at creating an anti- BJP front while excluding the Congress from it. Read more

India’s dark story: The link between caste and manual scavenging (HT editorial)

Last week, the government confirmed another facet of this practice — an overwhelming number of manual scavengers are Dalits: 97% of those identified in surveys were from Scheduled Castes. Read more

Now, Arvind Kejriwal questions Charanjit Channi on visit to 'different' mining site

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday continued his ongoing war of words with Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi, describing the latter’s visit to a mining site as that to a ‘different’ mining site. Read more

'We see that attitude missing in Indian pacers': Ex-Pak skipper lauds India fast bowler; explains how he is 'different'

Siraj's impressive bowling has also drawn an admirer from Pakistan as their former captain Salman Butt lauded the pacer, insisting that he has an “impactful” presence on the field. Read more

Vivek Oberoi on Bollywood: 'An exclusive club where surname or which lobby you do salaam at, matters more than talent'

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Oberoi shares his thoughts on the way the film industry works, and how he is changing the hierarchal set-up with his 'humble' efforts. Read more

5 surprising reasons behind your sudden hair loss

While the most common cause of hair loss is a hereditary condition called androgenic alopecia which comes with ageing, there could be many other common reasons behind your rapidly thinning hairline. Read more