News updates from HT: Mandaviya to hold Covid-19 review meet with 9 states, UTs, and all the latest news

Health minister Mandaviya to hold Covid-19 review meet with 9 states, UTs

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with the health ministers of nine states and Union territories (UTs) on Tuesday over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. The virtual interaction will take place at 10.30am, news agency ANI reported. Read more…

Parliament to run in shifts for Budget session: Officials

Parliament will go back to working in shifts, with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha functioning at different times of the day, and a highly dispersed seating arrangement in place for lawmakers during the Budget session starting on January 31, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Read more…

Ukraine crisis: 8,500 US troops on ‘heightened alert’ as Russia shows 'no intention' de-escalating

The US is putting 8,500 troops on ‘heightened alert’ for possible deployment in Eastern Europe in view of the Russian aggression near the Ukraine border. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that US defense secretary Lloyd Austin's order to place 8,500 military personnel to heightened preparedness would allow America to rapidly deploy additional brigade combat teams, along with units. Read more…

Pakistan is a better side than India in T20: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has given his verdict on the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Read more…

Aamna Sharif kept a prop gun at home to prepare for Damaged: 'I had never used a gun in life'

Actor Aamna Sharif is back, this time not as a homely girl from TV show Kahiin Toh Hoga or as the glamorous Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, but as a cop in the third season of the web show, Damaged. The actor feels proud to headline a show, along with co-star Shrenu Parikh, and is glad to have found a role which allowed her to challenge the actor in her. Read more…

Deepika Padukone takes internet by storm in ₹48k orange cut-out dress for Gehraiyaan promotions: All pics

Actor Deepika Padukone kickstarted promotions of her much-anticipated upcoming film Gehraiyaan on a fashion high note. After stunning the internet in a plunging neck hot red Miló Maria gown that took inspiration from Kourtney Kardashian, the star is back with another glamorous look in an orange cut-out dress that has left the internet in awe of her style game. Read more…