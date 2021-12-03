News updates from HT: Nearly 65 trains cancelled in Andhra due to cyclone Jawad and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trains cancelled and schools shut in Andhra ahead of cyclone Jawad’s landfall

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly 65 trains from Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled in wake of cyclone Jawad. Read more.

18 out of 16,000 international flyers tested positive for Covid-19: Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that among 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries who have been tested for Covid-19 with the RT-PCR method, only 18 people have been found to be infected so far. Read more.

Congress slams Centre for having ‘no record’ of farmers’ death, demands compensation

The Congress on Friday produced a list of martyred farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the controversial farm laws and slammed the BJP-led Centre over their remark in Parliament that the government did not have any record of such deaths. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'He didn't seek my counsel. I imposed myself on him': Gavaskar reveals having a word with Mayank Agarwal before 2nd Test

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has revealed that he got into Mayank Agarwal’s ears during the first India vs New Zealand Test in Kanpur and offered him some advice. Read more.

Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai ‘allowed’ him to work, said: 'You go act, I'll take care of Aaradhya'

Abhishek Bachchan, in a recent interview, said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ‘immensely’ contributed to his acting career. Read more.