News updates from HT: Odisha restricts Christmas, NY celebrations due to Omicron and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Odisha restricts Christmas, NY celebrations in view of Omicron. Details here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Odisha government on Friday announced that New Year and Christmas celebrations will be restricted because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has infected two people in the state till now. The new restrictions will be in effect from Saturday till January 2. Read more

Rijiju visits Ludhiana court blast site, says Centre, Punjab working together for in-depth probe

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited the Ludhiana district court complex that was rocked by a bomb blast a day earlier and said the Centre and the state are working together to ensure strong action against domestic and foreign elements trying to disrupt peace and harmony. Read more

Evicted families of Assam’s Dhalpur not illegal immigrants or land grabbers, says report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three months after a violent eviction drive at Dhalpur in Darrang district of Assam, an independent study report on the incident has claimed that the evicted families were not illegal immigrants or land grabbers as alleged by the state’s BJP-led government. Read more

US to lift travel ban on southern African countries: Report

The United States said Friday it would next week lift the travel ban imposed on several southern African nations when the Omicron variant of Covid was first detected. Read more

Geeta Basra says ‘not the way you wanted it’ as Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Actor Geeta Basra shared an emotional note as her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced retirement from all formats of the game. She said that he ‘had retired a long time ago’ mentally but was ‘waiting for the right moment’ to make a formal announcement. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'That knock was crucial, helped us win a Test match': Rahul opens up on India's middle-order selection for SA series

One of the biggest selection conundrum for India ahead of the anticipated three-match Test series against South Africa is the middle-order combination. Read more

Baby tries pizza for first time, her reaction is hilariously relatable. Watch

Pizza makes most people go gaga over it. The melting cheese and the different kinds of toppings that they have, simply melt in your mouth to give you one of the best tasting foods ever. Read more