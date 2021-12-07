News updates from HT: Omicron can derail domestic aviation recovery, says ICRA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron threat has potential to derail domestic aviation recovery: ICRA

The threat posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has the potential to derail the recovery of the domestic aviation sector if it sparks a fresh round of curbs, research conducted by ICRA said. Read more

Bengaluru doctor recovers from Omicron, tests Covid positive again: Report

The Bengaluru doctor, who has no history of foreign travel, was among the first two people to be detected with Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the country. Read more

'What an outstanding bowler. He will be India's No. 1 in time to come': Harbhajan's big praise for 27-year-old cricketer

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has weighed in on the likely bowling combination India will go ahead with for the Test series against South Africa starting December. Read more

Preity Zinta cuddles one of her twins as she shares first pic: ‘Burp cloths, diapers, babies, loving it all’. See post

Actor Preity Zinta has given her fans the first glimpse of one of her babies. Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough recently became parents to twins--son Jai and daughter Gia-- through surrogacy. Read more

'Hope you got' Mira Rajput's leg day memo?

Mira Rajput's memo for Tuesday is short and simple – she believes in keeping Tuesdays as her leg day. Mira is an absolute fitness enthusiast and she swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. Read more

Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched in India. Check price, variants here

The new scooter has been introduced in two dual tone colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. Read more

