News updates from HT: Omicron cases in multiple states, nationwide tally at 166 and all the latest news

Omicron: New cases in multiple states, nationwide tally reaches 166

Multiple new cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, deemed to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations, were reported in India on Monday morning. Read more

ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, officials said on Monday. Read more

BJP, ally NPP begin campaign ahead of polls in Manipur

Manipur’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally National People’s Party (NPP) have started their election campaigns ahead of the polls in the state due early next year. Read more

Who is Yash Dhull, captain of the India Under-19 World Cup team?

The All-India Junior Selection Committee, on Sunday, announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup in 2022. Read more

Watch | Gehraiyaan first look: Deepika Padukone kisses Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday suffers heartbreak

On Monday, the first look teaser of Shakun Batra's film revealed the title of the upcoming movie - Gehraiyaan. Watch here

Khushi Kapoor's dinner-date look in ₹13k mini dress is super chic: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Like her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor also has a steal-worthy wardrobe. The 21-year-old is a rising Gen-Z fashionista, and her Instagram page is a window to her eye-catching looks. Read more

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 recalled due to brake reaction bracket issue

Royal Enfield has issued a recall for 26,300 units of Classic 350 motorcycles due to an issue in the brake reaction bracket issue. Read more

