News updates from HT: Omicron-driven Covid-19 wave to peak by Feb 6, study says, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India's R-value declines further, current Covid-19 wave to peak by Feb 6: IIT Madras

The existing, Omicron-driven wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is likely to peak in the next 14 days, by February 6, a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has concluded. The result is based on the institute's analysis of the national ‘R-value,' which, it said, declined further in the week of January 14-21. Read More

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, goes into self-isolation

Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday. In a post from his official Twitter handle, Naidu tweeted saying he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection and that he'll be going into self-isolation for a week. He also advised his close contacts to get themselves tested and isolate to cut the further spread of the virus. Read More

PM Modi to unveil digital statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate canopy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will unveil the digital statue of freedom fighter and leader of erstwhile Indian National Army (INA) Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate canopy, which once housed the statue of King George V, the imperial icon of the country that Netaji fought all his life. Home minister Amit Shah and culture minister G Kishan Reddy will also be present on the occasion as India celebrates the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. Read More

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu wins women's singles title, beats Malvika Bansod 21-13 21-16

Indian shuttler P V Sindhu clinched the Syed Modi International women's singles title after beating compatriot Malvika Bansod in the final. The two-time Olympic medallist eased past her young compatriot in the final that lasted 35 minutes. Playing in a depleted field due to multiple COVID-19 cases, top seed Sindhu hardly broke her sweat to beat Bansod 21-13 21-16 in a lop-sided title clash. Read More

Cervical cancer: 6 lifestyle changes to prevent the disease

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix — the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is commonly caused due to prolonged infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. However, it is also a kind of cancer that is highly preventable. Read More

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get best wishes from Natasha Poonawalla on becoming parents, feature in yacht party photos

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas were congratulated by their friend Natasha Poonawalla with unseen photos of the couple. Taking to her Instagram account, Natasha shared photos from the couple's New Year vacation, which she was also part of. Read More

