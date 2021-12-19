News updates from HT: Omicron looms large in Britain as cases surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron looms large in Britain: Cases surge in 24 hours, London rings the alarm

The Omicron variant of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus is spreading at a remarkable pace in the United Kingdom (UK). According to British government data, a marked surge in cases was reported in a span of mere 24 hours. Read more

On raising marriage age for girls to 21, Chidambaram has an advice

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram extended support to the proposal of raising the legal age of marriage from 18 to 21 years but said teh amended law should not come into force before January 1, 2023. Read more

Can you safely enjoy holidays? Experts offer tips to protect against Covid-19

The Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus are trying to spoil the holiday spirit, but there still are ways to enjoy the festivities. Read more

'Lucknow franchise is making all the right moves': Aakash predicts 3 big IPL stars as their draft picks for 2022 season

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has been left mighty impressed with the "right moves" made by the Lucknow franchise ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Katrina Kaif gives glimpse of her honeymoon destination with new mehendi pic, fans try to find Vicky Kaushal's name

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her wedding mehendi in a new Instagram post. The actor, who married Vicky Kaushal earlier this month, seemed to have taken off to a beach destination post their wedding in Rajasthan. See here

Malaika Arora is ultra-sexy in two glam dresses as she serves holiday fashion goals: All pics inside

Holidays are right around the corner, which means many of us are gearing up for a safe Christmas and New Year's Eve get-together with our friends and family. See here

Covid Omicron spreading faster with cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days, says WHO

World Health Organisation has said that the Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission. Watch here

