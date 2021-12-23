News updates from HT: Omicron may cause 3 billion infections globally in next 2 months and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Omicron may cause around 3 billion infections in next 2 months: Report

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease may cause around three billion infections across the world in the next two months, a research report has predicted. Read more

Kerala twin murders: Prime accused still at large says top cop

Amid investigations into Kerala’s twin political murders, the Additional Director General of Police, Vijay Sakhre, on Thursday said the main accused in the murder of the BJP leader in Alappuzha have slipped out of the state and special teams have been dispatched to neighbouring states to nab them. Read more

Ludhiana court blast: CM Channi announces free treatment for injured persons

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced free treatment for all those who were injured in an explosion at the Ludhiana district court complex earlier in the day killing at least one person. Read more

Some see politics of Uttar Pradesh through prism of caste, religion: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Opposition parties and said the motto “sabka saath, sabka vikas” had never been part of the dictionary of the people who saw the politics of Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed and religion. Read more

‘It's like life in jail’: Shakib Al Hasan opens up on bio-bubble stress, says ‘might stop playing T20Is after World Cup'

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in an interview to a Dhaka-based TV channel opened up about bio-bubble stress and even discussed retirement talks. Read more

Atrangi Re movie review: Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush are soul of a unique love story, Akshay Kumar adds the Midas touch

Atrangi Re lives up to its title. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it's refreshingly different, unique love story that so beautifully breaks through the clutter. It's not remotely close to how we have visualised or seen romances on screen over the years. Read more

Ahmedabad juice bar lets customers cycle to blend fruits into juices. Watch how

A juice bar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, prides itself on being a “juice bar with zero wastage and complete focus on sustainability.” It is called Greenobar and it lets customers make their own juices but in a slightly different way than what you might've expected. Read more

Watch| ‘Eyewash...’: Why Priyanka Gandhi slammed Ayodhya 'land scam' probe ordered by Yogi Govt

