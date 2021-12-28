News updates from HT: On doctors' stir, Delhi Police says no force used, protesters seek apology and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Resident doctors' stir: Delhi Police says no force used, protesters seek apology

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the alleged brutality on resident doctors' during a protest in the national capital. It said there was no lathi (or baton) charge on protesters.

Diplomatic pressure by Modi govt pays off with SFJ Multani arrest in Germany

The arrest of banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) radical Jaswinder Singh Multani by German police is a culmination of more than 72 hours of hectic diplomacy by the Modi government with Berlin with New Delhi making it clear that it would hold Germany accountable if any bomb blast took place in Mumbai or Delhi.

Come Jan 15, only fully jabbed can enter public places in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued an order banning entry of all individuals who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease at public places from January 15, 2022.

Over 30 students of Pune institute fall ill, officials suspect food poisoning

About 30 girls of a training institute in Pune, Maharashtra, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after a Christmas dinner following which many of them had to be admitted to a hospital.

After backlash, Asim Riaz gives an explanation to Shehnaaz Gill fans: 'Stop targeting’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has now given an explanation about his previous tweet, in which he said "people get over loved ones so soon."

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant smashes MS Dhoni's big record, becomes sixth Indian to complete rare century

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday smashed MS Dhoni's record to become the quickest wicket-keeper to reach 100 dismissals in the longer format of the game.

iPhone 13 most preferred smartphone by Indians on Amazon

The iPhone 13 has nabbed a lot of attention in its short life of three months. And customers seem to prefer it more over any other smartphone this year.