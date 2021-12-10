News updates from HT: 'Only occasional’ cases of wrong Covid vaccine data entry, says govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Only ‘occasional, isolated’ cases of incorrect Covid-19 vaccine data entry: Govt

The ministry of health and family welfare told Parliament on Friday that there have only been isolated instances across the country of Covid-19 vaccine certificates being issued in the name of deceased people, and measures were in place to resolve cases of incorrect entries. Read more.

Offensive posts about Gen Rawat's chopper crash won't be tolerated: Karnataka CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday issued a warning against people commenting disrespectfully of the chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu. Read more.

'Jab tak suraj chaand rahega': CDS Rawat's last journey amid slogans in Capital

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat commenced on his final journey on Friday as a convoy carried the mortal remains of Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat to Delhi Cantonment crematorium. Read more.

Govt initiates first-ever development of Indian footwear sizing system

The central government has initiated the first-ever development of the ‘Indian footwear sizing system’ to standardise the footwear size ranges required to cover the need of the local population, the ministry of commerce and industry said on Friday. Read more.

'Very difficult to build a team but easier to destroy it': Former India coach slams selectors for Kohli's captaincy snub

Reactions to Virat Kohli's removal as India's ODI captain continue to pour on. Read more.

Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh head to Mumbai after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding; Sham Kaushal says all went well. Read more.

Uncle meets newborn nephew named after him. Watch emotional video

It is a special moment for any uncle or aunt to meet their newborn nephew. Read more.