News updates from HT: Opposition continues protest in Rajya Sabha over suspension of MPs and all the latest news

Opposition continues to disrupt Rajya Sabha over suspension of MPs

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Monday were unrelenting in their demand to reverse the decision to suspend 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Upper House. Read more

IND vs NZ: Where does Team India stand at WTC points table after mammoth win over New Zealand in 2nd Test

The fourth day of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai saw the hosts etch a massive 372-run win over the hosts. Read more

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Siblings leave from Mumbai, another sister and Anaita Shroff Adajania land in Jaipur

Actor Katrina Kaif's family has started arriving in Jaipur for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. On Monday afternoon, Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turquotte was spotted at the Jaipur airport. Read more

How to fix phone battery draining fast problem: Top 5 tips

When you decided to buy a new phone, you check for the presence of all the essentials like latest processor, HD camera, good sound, long-lasting battery…. Wait! You bought a phone with the best battery option, but even then its battery is draining very fast? Well, that happens. Read more

Bajaj Auto teases new-gen KTM RC 390 ahead of launch

Bajaj Auto has confirmed via KTM India's social media handles that the new-gen RC 390 will be launched in the Indian market very soon. Read more

Til Gul to tamarind; Rujuta Diwekar recommends 5 divine foods for winter season

Winters are synonymous with delicious and nutritious food. Not only there is a lot to choose from but also our digestive system is supportive enough to let us indulge in winter delicacies that are not only mouth-watering but pack a nutritional punch. Read more