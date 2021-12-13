News updates from HT: ‘People spend last moments in Varanasi’, says Akhilesh Yadav on BJP meet and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As BJP leaders meet in Varanasi, Akhilesh says right place to spend more time in last days

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said it was good that leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were spending more time in Varanasi given the fact the people live their final moments in the holy city for Hindus. Read more

Navjot Singh Sidhu named Congress’ Punjab election committee chairman

The Congress on Monday constituted a 29-member state election committee in Punjab to be headed by party president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Assembly election to the state is due early next year. Read more

Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests with injured hamstring, BCCI names 31-year-old as replacement

In a big blow to the Indian cricket team, star batter Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series against South Africa starting later this month, with BCCI naming India A veteran Priyank Panchal as his replacement. Read more

BMC seals Kareena Kapoor's house, she says 'my family, staff are double vaccinated'

Kareena Kapoor and her close friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Kareena shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, asking all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. Read more

Why you gain weight in winters and how to prevent it

Many people tend to gain weight in winter season for a variety of reasons. The season comes with its own set of comforts from good food to pleasant weather, but it also makes one prone to weight gain. Read more