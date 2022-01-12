Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi inaugurates 25th National Youth Festival and all the latest news
News updates from HT: PM Modi inaugurates 25th National Youth Festival and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
PM Modi stressed that the contributions of many freedom fighters did not get the recognition they deserved.
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

PM Modi inaugurates 25th National Youth Festival with mantra of ‘compete and conquer’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave the mantra of ‘compete and conquer’ during his opening remarks at the inauguration of the 25th National Youth Festival in Puducherry. Read More

Haridwar hate speech: Supreme Court issues notice to Uttarakhand govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking prosecution of those involved in making hate speeches at Haridwar Dharma Sansad. The event was organised in December last year. Read More

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli host daughter Vamika's birthday bash, thank the 'warmest people' for being part of it

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their daughter Vamika's first birthday in South Africa. The family is in a bio bubble since Virat is playing for Team India in the ongoing Test series against the host nation, but Anushka confirmed that Vamika's birthday was perfect in every manner. Read More

'When you win, you can say that': Gavaskar's epic reply to Elgar after SA captain says their intensity 'flustered' India

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli showed enormous grit and patience for his 79-run knock during the first innings of the third and final Test against South Africa on Tuesday. Read More

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details 

Komaki Electric Vehicles has revealed its most awaited electric cruiser motorcycle Ranger on its website on Wednesday. This comes as the first pure electric cruiser motorcycle in India. The price of this electric motorcycle is slated to be announced on January 16. Read More

 

 

Story Saved
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
