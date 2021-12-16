News updates from HT: PM Modi to address farmers, scientists today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address farmers, scientists today on natural farming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address farmers and scientists across the country on natural and zero-budget farming during the valedictory session of the ongoing National Summit on Agro and Food Processing. Read more

New Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ zone; light rain likely in the evening

New Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky and shallow fog on Thursday morning, with light rain expected in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. Read more

Typhoon Rai nears Philippines, thousands evacuated; storm surge expected

A strong typhoon is heading towards the Philippines and is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon. Read more

Ashes 2nd Test: Australia Test captain Pat Cummins ruled out after close contact with Covid case; Steve Smith to lead

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins is ruled out of the 2nd Ashes Test after it has emerged that he came in contact with a positive Covid-19 case on Wednesday evening. Read more

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas 'very excitedly' bragged to his fans that she was part of The Matrix Resurrections

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband, singer Nick Jonas was a fan of The Matrix and 'very excitedly' bragged to his fans that she was part of The Matrix Resurrections. Read more

Yoga with Pooja Batra – this time, it's the wheel

Pooja Batra is our fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in stunning foreign locations – travelling and also scooping out time for herself to get in touch with her fitness routine. Read more

What President Kovind discussed with Bangladesh PM, counterpart | Key Highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind joins Bangladesh leaders in Liberation day celebrations. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met the Indian President in Dhaka on Wednesday. Watch here