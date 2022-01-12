Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, and all the latest news
News updates from HT: PM Modi to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, and all the latest news

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu today, new CICT campus also on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate as many as 11 new government medical colleges, and the new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Tamil Nadu today. Read more

Omicron: Britain reports drop in daily Covid cases amid record surge in US

The United States continue to report an exponential surge in infections and record-high Covid-19 hospitalisations, largely driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Read more

‘Kohli left his ego behind in the kit bag’: Gambhir impressed with Virat's disciplined approach in Cape Town

India Test captain Virat Kohli displayed a rare side of him as he scored 79 off 201 balls on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Read more

Siddharth apologises to Saina Nehwal for 'rude joke' in open letter: 'Can't justify my tone and words'

Siddharth's tweet was widely criticised as ‘sexist’, prompting a response from even Saina Nehwal, following which the actor issued a letter of apology late night on January 11. Read more

Gabriella Demetriades has a goal for the end of the month. Hint: it's all about Pilates

Gabriella Demetriades is working out like a beast. The designer and model, who celebrated the holiday season of Christmas and New Year in style, flanked by his family. Read more

