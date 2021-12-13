News updates from HT: PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, constructed at a cost of around ₹339 crore. Read More

Omicron cases in India at 38; 6 states and 2 Union territories report infections

Omicron cases in India rose to 38 after Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Kerala reported their first infections and Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one each of the latest coronavirus variant on Sunday. Read More

Amid Beijing Winter Olympics boycott, China’s note of appreciation for Pakistan

China's ambassador to Pakistan has said his country appreciates Pakistan for being against the “politicization” of sports after Islamabad’s comment that the Beijing Winter Olympics would offer "a spectacular and colourful gala to sports enthusiasts around the world." Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BWF World Championships 2021: Indians in action on Day 2; HS Prannoy, Dhruv Kapila resume country's campaign

After former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth got his campaign off to a sizzling start on Day 1, the focus is now on India's seasoned campaigner HS Prannoy and 21-year-old Dhruv Kapila to carry forward the nation's charge on Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain. Read More

What Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wore for wedding engagement and Mehendi: All pics and video

Soon-to-be-married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with full force in Mumbai last week. The couple is finally tying the knot after being in a relationship for more than three years. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sabyasachi says Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif didn’t see each other’s outfits till wedding day, calls her ‘meticulous’

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding outfits, said that they only saw each other’s outfits on the day of their grand nuptials. He added that it was ‘beautiful’ that their visions aligned. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON