News updates from HT: PM Modi wishes soldiers, their families on Army Day, and all the latest news

‘Words cannot do justice’: PM Modi wishes soldiers, their families on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished soldiers, veterans, and their families on the occasion of Army Day. Acknowledging the bravery and professionalism displayed by the Indian Army, PM Modi said that words cannot do justice to their invaluable contribution towards national safety. Read more…

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor', fog predicted for next 4 days

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category as the national capital recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 on Saturday morning amid foggy conditions, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Read more…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deadlifts 75kg, 78kg and 80kg at gym in new workout videos: Boss woman, we say

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been one of those celebrities who makes fitness the top priority in their lives. And, if you have any doubts, the star's latest Instagram posts will prove the same to you. The Family Man 2 actor has been sharing videos of her working out at the gym with her trainer. Read more…

'That's enough. Can't take it anymore': AUS legends Warne, Gilchrist react to Kohli venting 'frustration' on stump mic

Virat Kohli letting it rip on the stump mic following the DRS episode that gave Dean Elgar a lifeline continues to receive a plethora of reactions. While Michael Vaughan said Kohli needs to be fined or suspended for his outburst, former South Africa batsman Daryll Cullinan feels that the India captain has been getting away for his actions for far too long and wants him 'severely punished'. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra says ‘someone from the northeast’ should have played Mary Kom: ‘I look nothing like her’

Priyanka Chopra reflected on her casting in Mary Kom and said that the role should have gone to someone from the northeast. She added that while she was hesitant to take up the film, she did so because she was ‘greedy as an actor’. Read more…

