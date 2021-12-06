News updates from HT: PM Modi welcomes Vladimir Putin, discusses bilateral ties and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Unique model of interstate friendship’: PM Modi welcomes Russia’s Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin met on Monday as India and Russia kicked off their first '2+2' ministerial dialogue to elevate the age-old ties between the two nations. Read more.

Amid Omicron threat, 90 students test positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka school

As many as 101 people, including 90 students, in a school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), adding to the already existing cluster of infections in the state amid the spread of Omicron in the country, officials said on Monday. Read more.

2 persons who arrived in Odisha from Omicron ‘at-risk’ countries test positive

Starting November 26, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 as a variant of concern and named it Omicron, at least 2 people reaching Odisha from the ‘countries at risk’ have tested positive for the virus, official data shows. Read more.

Cricket South Africa announces revised itinerary of India's tour of South Africa

Cricket South Africa has announced the revised schedule of India's tour of South Africa, which comprises three Tests and three ODIs. Read more.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride and groom-to-be wave at the paparazzi as they leave for Jaipur. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif outside her home in Mumbai on Monday evening, all set to leave for Jaipur for her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. Read more.

Eat soaked almonds and raisins every day for these health benefits

Breakfast is the best way to fuel yourself for the day ahead. Read more.