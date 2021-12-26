News updates from HT: Police add names of two more seers in Haridwar hate speech

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Police add names of two more seers in Haridwar hate speech case

The Haridwar police in its ongoing probe of the case against accused seers who allegedly delivered hate speeches against minorities during a three-day event in the city, have added names of two more seers in the case, said police on Sunday morning. Read more

Full speech text: PM Modi's address to nation on last Mann Ki Baat of 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, in what was its last episode for the year. PM Modi's latest Mann Ki Baat address was also, overall, the 84th of the series, the first edition of which aired on October 3, 2014. Read more

Trains cancelled in Ferozepur amid ongoing 'rail-roko' agitation by farmers

The farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) are holding a ‘rail-roko’ protest to seek a complete waiver of farm loans from the Punjab government. Read more

6 dead, over 12 injured in boiler explosion in factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Identities of people who died in the accident are yet to be ascertained. It is not known how many people were working at the factory at the time of the accident. Read more

More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow

More than 100 domestic flights in Japan were grounded on Sunday due to heavy snow in the northern and western parts of the country, Japan's two biggest airlines said. Read more

'I was also there on the tour': Former India selector reacts to R Ashwin's ‘crushed’ remarks, says 'Shastri is right'

R Ashwin had said that Ravi Shastri's comments had left him "crushed" and he felt like "being thrown under the bus". Read more

Jackie Shroff says astrologer dad predicted something bad would happen the day his brother drowned

Jackie Shorff has shared how his astrologer father had predicted a bad day for his brother before he drowned. The actor was chatting with Twinkle Khanna about his life. Read more

Why a warm breakfast is good for your health as per Ayurveda

While many people prefer cold breakfast options to warm, Ayurveda recommends one to have warm breakfast. Here's why. Read more

