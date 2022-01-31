News updates from HT: Pralhad Joshi says no scope for Parliament discussion on Pegasus row and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
Minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi(Sonu Mehta/HT Archive)
January 31, 2022
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

 

Parliament: Pralhad Joshi says no scope for discussion on Pegasus row, matter sub-judice

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said there was no scope of a separate discussion or debate on the Pegasus spyware issue in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament as the matter was being heard in court. Read more

Mamata Banerjee blocks Guv Dhankhar on Twitter, accuses him of tapping phones

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account to stop him from tagging her to his tweets which she described as “irritating”. Read more

At NCW event, Modi lauds women entrepreneurs, 26-wk maternity leave move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke about steps taken by his government towards women empowerment as he addressed an event to mark the 30th foundation day of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Read more

Ganesh Acharya reveals Pushpa producers postponed his surgery date to get him to choreograph Oo Antava

The song Oo Antava, picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, from the movie Pushpa: The Rise, has been making waves since its release late last year. Read more

'I'm not married to him': Harbhajan on rapport with Dhoni, says ‘no complaints against MS, selectors didn’t do justice’

Harbhajan Singh came up with one of the wittiest response when asked about his rapport with former teammate and ex-India skipper MS Dhoni. Read more

World Cancer Day: Detect mouth cancer early with these self-check tips

World Cancer Day: Oral cancers or mouth cancers are among the most common cancers but are often diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment becomes difficult. Read more

Eye on China, Army orders more high-altitude surveillance drones

Made-in-India high-altitude drones are assisting the Indian Army in keeping an eye on China. Watch here

