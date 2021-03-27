News updates from HT: President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure on Tuesday, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure on Tuesday: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind, who complained of chest discomfort on Friday, will undergo a 'planned bypass procedure' in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Read more

‘Will cut electricity to 16 states if govt doesn’t consider demands’: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait threatened to cut the electricity line to 16 states if the central government doesn’t give in to the farmers’ demands. Tikait’s comments came during his media interaction in Bharatpur on Saturday while on his way to a mahapanchayat in Dausa, Rajasthan. Read more

Rahul Gandhi says Kerala’s economy central issue, pegs NYAY as solution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday outlined Kerala’s ailing economy as the main poll plank of his party while campaigning in the southern state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held early next month. Read more

Govt releases list of states with more than 280,000 Covid-19 cases

Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country, the Centre on Saturday released a list of 11 states and one Union territory that have more than 280,000 infections so far. Read more

May need to try other options: Ramiz Raja on India's bowling attack for 3rd ODI vs England

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes India need to look into their bowling resources before the third and final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Read more

Sara Ali Khan recalls breaking down, eating South Indian food with Dhanush, 'stalking' Akshay Kumar as Atrangi Re wraps

After Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and celebrated the wrap of Atrangi Re. The actor, who stars with Akshay and Dhanush in the Aanand L Rai directorial, shared a gallery of unseen photos from the sets of the movie and marked the end of the shoot. She shared a picture featuring the three leading stars posing together. Read more

A malware masquerading as System Update is attacking Android phones

Do you own an Android smartphone? Then here’s a piece of information you shouldn’t ignore. Security researchers have discovered a new and aggressive strain of malware that is attacking Android smartphones. What makes this new malware more lethal than others is the fact that it cleverly hides by masquerading as a system update. Read more

Kiren Rijiju shares video of Indian army jawans dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took to Twitter to share a video of Indian army jawans dancing at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Since being shared, the video has won people over. There is a chance that it’ll leave you smiling too. Read more

Watch: What did PM Modi pray for at Bangladesh's Kaali temple? Watch his answer