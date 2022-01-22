News updates from HT: Pune to not reopen schools from Monday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm . Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pune schools won't resume physical classes from Monday, Covid cases high

Pune schools will not resume physical classes from January 24, as announced by the Maharashtra government earlier, as the number of Covid cases is quite high.Read more

Most policies being implemented by environment ministry driven by TSR Subramaniam report

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice on a plea seeking the creation of an Indian Environment Service on the lines of the Indian Forest Service. The plea seeks effective implementation of the 2014 TSR Subramaniam committee report. Read more

In December alone, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation received one-fifth of entire Covid vaccine doses of 2021

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation received the highest number of vaccine doses in December, which was 20% of the total doses received throughout the year 2021. Read more

‘Whether you are Sachin or Kapil Dev, you feel pressure’: Harbhajan says Kohli is feeling the heat after stepping down

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has not been his usual self of late. After a series of resignations and being part of a massive controversy, the 33-year-old has looked out of sorts during the ongoing India-South Africa ODI series. Read more

Jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show about Chris Gayle leave guests in splits: Why is casual racism laughed at in India?

In an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show from last month, guests Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Salman Ali can be seen laughing at racist comments on cricketer Chris Gayle. Read more