News updates from HT: Rahul, Priyanka to address rally against inflation today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Rahul, Priyanka to address ‘decisive’ rally against inflation in Jaipur today

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday against rising prices in the country, which the opposition party has said will be “a decisive fight” against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Read More

Maha panchayat will be held from time to time, says Rakesh Tikait as farmers' stir come to end

After leading a farmers' movement till its successful end against the three farm laws that have now been repealed by the Centre, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has asserted they won't stop holding maha panchayats. Read More

PM Modi's Twitter handle ‘briefly compromised’: PMO after bitcoin link share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later, after a link promising a bitcoin giveaway was shared on the account, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday. Read More

'Just hope on their next tour, change room is not separated by this division': Ex-AUS bowler reacts to Kohli's sacking

Four days after Rohit Sharma was announced as Team India's new ODI captain, the discussion surrounding the timings and the correctness of BCCI's decision to replace Virat Kohli continues to pick up heat. Read More

Sara Ali Khan is beautiful beyond words in floral print suit sets for Atrangi Re promotions: All pics

If there is one style statement in her closet that Sara Ali Khan loves more than anything else, it's the evergreen and classic white printed suit set. The star loves wearing breezy kurtas, whether attending an event or catching a flight or enjoying an off-duty outing in the bay. Read More

Rohan Mehra reveals dad Vinod Mehra’s lessons: 'Good human being doesn’t always translate into most-celebrated actor’

Actor Rohan Mehra has said that he did not get to know his father Vinod Mehra in person, but has the late actor’s life convinced him to be a good human being. Read More

Watch | Indian Army marks 50 years of Tangail drop with mass para jump, dedicates to CDS

rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra
