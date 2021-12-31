News updates from HT: Red alert in Chennai, 3 other districts in Tamil Nadu and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Red alert in 4 Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain, Chennai inundated

A red alert has been issued in four districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chinglepet, as heavy rainfall inundated roads and subways in the capital city and its suburbs. Read more

3 terrorists, including 1 JeM operative, gunned down in Srinagar encounter

Three terrorists were gunned down by joint security forces of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Friday morning after an overnight encounter in Srinagar, police said. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal to lead AAP's 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a ‘Shanti March’ in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, which comes days after the state witnessed the Ludhiana district court bombing and the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Read more

'Of all Indian pacers I've seen and played with, I would put Bumrah on top of the pack': India legend praises star quick

The legend of Jasprit Bumrah continues to grow. The star India pacer may not have picked too many wickets in the Centurion Test against South Africa, his spell in the fag end on Day 4 turned the match on its head and impressed an entire bunch of legends. Read more

Best Indian films of 2021: Karnan and Sherni to The Disciple and The Great Indian Kitchen

Malayalam cinema’s bull run with the most interesting Indian films continued in 2021. Tamil filmmakers weren’t far behind, showing deftness in combining mainstream filmmaking with high concepts and social issues. In comparison, quality Hindi films were few and far between. Read more

Wife of slain terrorist, who returned to Kashmir, calls out Pak terror groups

Wife of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant hits out at Pakistan-based terrorist groups for allegedly misguiding Kashmiri youth. Razia Bibi, a native of Bandipora in north Kashmir, was reportedly taken to Pakistan at a young age where she married a militant. Watch here