News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut says Sena won't tie up with any party for UP polls, and all the latest news

UP polls: Shiv Sena will not ally with any political party, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader Sanjay Raut will be in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to finalize the strategy for the party ahead of the Assembly elections. Read More

Day after Karnataka govt ban, Congress begins day 5 of Mekedatu padayatra

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday left for day 5 of the party's 10-day Mekedatu padayatra, a day after the state government, pulled up by the high court, ordered an immediate ban on the opposition party's protest march. Read More

How Boris Johnson's ‘bring your own booze’ party in lockdown has created a storm

UK PM Boris Johnson apologized for attending a garden party during Britain’s first Covid lockdown. Johnson admitted he attended the party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when Covid rules limited social gatherings. Watch Now

Lauren Sanchez posts heartwarming video to celebrate Jeff Bezos’ birthday

A post by Lauren Sanchez to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend Jeff Bezos has warmed people’s hearts. Read More

IND vs SA: Michael Vaughan, Dale Steyn reserve ultimate praise for ‘best in the world’ Jasprit Bumra

Jasprit Bumrah couldn't have hoped for a better return to the venue where it all started for him in Test cricket. In 2018, Bumrah was first unleased in the red-ball format in the Cape Town opener against South Africa. Read More

Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure bikes launched: Price, features, specs

Yezdi is back and has marked its return with three new motorcycles in India. The motorcycles, which include Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster, are aimed to target riders looking for regular commute as well as those willing to take off-beat roads. Read More

Ranjish Hi Sahi review: Amala Paul shines in Mahesh Bhatt’s misty-eyed tribute to Parveen Babi

If you can get over questions of grace and taste about Mahesh Bhatt fictionalising his extra-marital affair with Parveen Babi for the fourth time, you might enjoy the new Voot Select series Ranjish Hi Sahi. Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness routine is too good to be true

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness goals for us. The actor starts each day with a fresh take on fitness and snippets of the same make their way on our Instagram feed through pictures and videos. Read More