News updates from HT: SC to hear PIL on parties hiding criminal records and all the latest news

During assembly polls last year, the Supreme Court had held eight political parties guilty for contempt of court for breach of the directions by not publishing criminal antecedents.
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 01:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Supreme Court to hear petition seeking action on parties hiding criminal records

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission to deregister political parties for hiding criminal case records of candidates along with the reason for their selection.

People not willing to get vaccinated in Assam should stay at home: CM Sarma

The Assam government has said that vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is not mandatory for the state's population but people who are not willing to get the jab should stay at home. Read more

Health authorities dismiss Canada-link to 1st Omicron case in Beijing

Canadian health authorities have dismissed the Chinese claim that a Covid-19 infection of the Omicron variant detected in Beijing may have been caused by a package received from Canada. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Tata Motors follows Maruti Suzuki in announcing another price hike

Tata Motors on Tuesday announced a price hike on its range of passenger vehicles in the country. The increase in prices are effective from Wednesday with the average hike at around 0.9% while referring to customer feedback as a reason for a reduction of around 10,000 on certain model variants. Read more

Former KKR player offered 40 lakhs to fix matches - Report

Rajagopal Sathish, 40-year-old, lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru, claiming he was offered a sum of 40 lakh to fix matches. As per a report in The Indian Express, Satish told the police he was approached by an Instagram user, who goes by the name Bunny Anand. Read more

Omicron positive with mild symptoms? Mental health tips during home isolation

Omicron cases in India have been rising rapidly and it's now becoming common to see people around us testing Covid positive and showing flu-like symptoms like cold, cough, headache, fever and sore throat. Read more

RGV calls ‘star divorces’ a warning for youngsters after Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth split

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of tweets denouncing marriage and celebrating divorce as Dhanush announced his split from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Read more

Watch| How Xi Jinping warned of ‘catastrophic consequences’ of confrontation at Davos

