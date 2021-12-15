News updates from HT: SC to hear pleas regarding Mullaperiyar dam’s safety today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court to hear pleas pertaining to Mullaperiyar dam’s safety today

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a string of petitions which have raised safety concerns regarding the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, a broiling operational dispute between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Read more

On Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary, tributes pour in for ‘India’s unifier'

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Union ministers paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 71st death anniversary on Wednesday. Read more

Using Google Chrome browser? Govt has a warning. Here's how to fix issues

The government has warned people who extensively use Google’s Chrome browser to surf the internet. Read more

'If Rohit, Kohli don't play together..': Former World Cup winner warns of 'really serious' situation in Indian cricket

Since Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the Indian team in white-ball format, the situation has been disorderly in and around Indian cricket. Read more

Ankita Lokhande winks at camera, calls herself Mrs Jain as she posts stunning pics from grand wedding with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on Tuesday. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony and the nuptials were followed by a reception. Read more

For Sonu Sood, the most comfortable chairs are...

Sonu Sood keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us every time he shares snippets of his fitness routine. Read more

'Need to...': Rajnath bats for hypersonic missiles for 'credible deterrence'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bats for the development of hypersonic missiles to maintain credible deterrence. Singh's pitch for hypersonic missiles came months after China reportedly tested a hypersonic missile. Watch here