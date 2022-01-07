News updates from HT: SC to hear PM Modi security breach matter today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court to hear PM Modi security breach matter

The breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during a visit to Punjab on Wednesday will come up in the Supreme Court on Friday, with the country’s top court agreeing to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on the matter by Lawyer’s Voice, a lawyer-run organisation, which termed the incident a “serious and deliberate lapse” on part of the Punjab government. Read more

Mamata-Modi to hold virtual meet today as Bengal's single-day Covid cases top 15,000

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in wake of a rapid rise in single-day cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid the Omicron outbreak. Read more

‘That could have made significant difference’: Dravid highlights area that ‘needs improvement’ after Johannesburg defeat

After kicking-off the South Africa tour with an impressive win at Centurion, Team India were handed a reality check by Dean Elgar-led Proteas unit, who bounced back to go level in Johannesburg. Read more

Lara Dutta on taking tips on royalty from Soha Ali Khan: I forget she is a royal, attribute that more to Saif Ali Khan

Upcoming Zee5 web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati sees Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh play four princesses fighting to be the heir apparent to their father- the King of Shikharwat (played by Naseeruddin Shah). Read more

Can you guess Milind Soman's greatest weakness? Actor reveals in latest inspiring fitness post

Actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman is lazy. Don't believe us? Well, the Internet's favourite enthusiast says so himself. The star took to Instagram recently to share an inspiring post talking about his greatest weakness and achievement in life. And it will motivate you to make fitness a priority. Read more