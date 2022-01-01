News updates from HT: Self-attacking antibodies from Covid-19 last long, says study and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 triggers self-attacking antibodies that stay up to 6 months after recovery: Study

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the world fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two years, a new US study has now revealed that infection - irrespective of being mild or asymptomatic, can trigger self-attacking antibodies and also persist over time. Read more

Hindu leaders Narasimhanand, Sagar Sindhuraj named in Haridwar Dharma Sansad FIR

The Haridwar Police in its FIR against Haridwar Dharma Sandad have now added the names of Hindu leaders Yeti Narasimhanand and Sagar Sindhuraj in connection with the case of alleged hate speech based on viral video clips, reports said. Read more

December GST nears ₹1.30 lakh crore, Fin Min expects trend to continue

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in December 2021 is ₹1,29,780 crore, marginally lower than ₹1.30 lakh crore figure achieved in the preceding two straight months, but 12.7% increase on an annualised basis and 25.8% higher than the revenues collected in December 2019, which was a pre-Covid period, according to official data. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) has been postponed once again amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant. Read more

'I was feeling Pant was first candidate as vice-captain': Ex-India selector 'extremely surprised' at Bumrah's VC role

The BCCI on Friday named India's 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, where a rejigged setup saw KL Rahul donning the captaincy hat in place of Rohit Sharma. Read more

New Year 2022: Rujuta Diwekar recommends 'ghar ka khana' to boost immunity

The simplest things in life are becoming elusive for most but embracing them can fix many of our health woes. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON