Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Study projects 75,000 deaths in UK by April-end due to Omicron, and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Study projects 75,000 deaths in UK by April-end due to Omicron, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representative Image
Published on Dec 13, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Study projects up to 75,000 deaths in UK by April end due to Omicron, boosters may not be enough

The Omicron variant of coronavirus could cause between 24,700 to 74,800 deaths in the United Kingdom by April end, according to a new modelling study. Read more

‘Why are you ashamed?’ Court to petitioner on PM’s image on vaccine certificates

The Kerala HC on Monday questioned the credibility of a plea that challenged the use of PM Modi’s image on Covid-19 vaccine certificates. Read more

'We have already found the player': Ex-IND wicketkeeper names Hardik Pandya's replacement ahead of SA tour

Hardik Pandya has not been able to contribute with the ball to both India and his IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) since his lower back injury in 2019. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19, BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

RELATED STORIES

Actors and BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid 19. The BMC has shared the news in a statement, as confirmed by ANI. Read more

BMW iX launched in India at 1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC

The German luxury car brand BMW has launched its fully electric SUV BMW iX in India and priced it at 1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom). Read more

In the middle of cycling from Mumbai to Delhi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar did this...

On Monday, Milind and Ankita took a pitstop from the cycling initiative and did a quick run of 21 kilometers together. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP