News updates from HT: Study projects 75,000 deaths in UK by April-end due to Omicron, and all the latest news

Study projects up to 75,000 deaths in UK by April end due to Omicron, boosters may not be enough

The Omicron variant of coronavirus could cause between 24,700 to 74,800 deaths in the United Kingdom by April end, according to a new modelling study. Read more

‘Why are you ashamed?’ Court to petitioner on PM’s image on vaccine certificates

The Kerala HC on Monday questioned the credibility of a plea that challenged the use of PM Modi’s image on Covid-19 vaccine certificates. Read more

'We have already found the player': Ex-IND wicketkeeper names Hardik Pandya's replacement ahead of SA tour

Hardik Pandya has not been able to contribute with the ball to both India and his IPL team Mumbai Indians (MI) since his lower back injury in 2019. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19, BMC says both 'violated norms, attended several parties'

Actors and BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid 19. The BMC has shared the news in a statement, as confirmed by ANI. Read more

BMW iX launched in India at ₹1.16 crore, to rival Audi e-Tron GT, Mercedes EQC

The German luxury car brand BMW has launched its fully electric SUV BMW iX in India and priced it at ₹1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom). Read more

In the middle of cycling from Mumbai to Delhi, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar did this...

On Monday, Milind and Ankita took a pitstop from the cycling initiative and did a quick run of 21 kilometers together. Read more