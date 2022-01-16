News updates from HT: Tamil Nadu to observe Sunday lockdown today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2nd Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu today; existing Covid curbs extended till Jan 31

Tamil Nadu will be placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday in view of the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The government has been reimposing a Sunday lockdown in the state since January 9. Read more

SKM announces stir in Lakhimpur to push for MoS Mishra’s removal

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions that spearheaded the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three laws, on Saturday announced an agitation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri to push for the dismissal and arrest of junior home minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, whose son Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the October 3 violence. Read more

Will Punjab raise a toast for AAP’s Bhagwant Mann before polls?

Arvind Kejriwal has resorted to the virtual to get real on the oft-raised question of his Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face for Punjab. The move requires political decoding as unlike in the Congress, there’s just one serious contender for the top job in his party. Read more

South Africa ready to live with Covid, no plan to impose lockdown, quarantine

South Africa said that it is ready to live with the Covid-19 pandemic and does not plan to impose a lockdown or quarantine rules. A PTI report said the government has decided to take a more pragmatic approach while keeping an eye on severe Covid and whether or not health systems are imminently under threat. Read more

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opens up on Virat Kohli's decision to step down from Test captaincy

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday opened up on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test captain. The 33-year-old made a sudden announcement on Twitter on Saturday evening, an announcement that came following the series defeat in South Africa and which was preceded by an array of public exchanges between him and the administrators of the BCCI. Read more

Kareena Kapoor in ₹43k top and velvet pants enjoys day out with family: Can you guess her bag's price?

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her father, Randhir Kapoor, yesterday with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The style icon, known for making heads turn with her glamorous fashion choices, did the same for the casual outing in a chic and comfy ensemble. Read more

Suniel Shetty to Swara Bhasker, stars react to Virat Kohli stepping down as Test captain: ‘Teary-eyed but grateful’

As Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team, many Bollywood celebrities praised him for his achievements. He announced his decision in a statement posted to his social media accounts on Saturday. Read more