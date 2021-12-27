News updates from HT: Tejasvi Surya regrets his 'ghar wapasi'remarks

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tejasvi Surya regrets 'ghar wapasi' remarks, withdraws them 'unconditionally'

In his hour-long speech made at Krishna Mutt in Udupi, Tejasvi Surya attacked other religions. “Christianity and Islam are not mere religions. They are political imperial ideologies. Read more

Tirupati opens darshan slots for Jan, devotees will have to pay ₹1 cr

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has opened slots for darshan at the hill-shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala and released 460,000 tickets online. Read more

Amarinder meets Amit Shah ahead of Punjab polls, seat-sharing talk likely

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday arrived at Union home minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi for a key meeting ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. Read more.

Omicron in Europe: 1 lakh infection in a day in France, Belgium bans gatherings

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been spreading fast across the world, even becoming the dominant strain in the United States. Since being detected in South Africa on November 24, the strain has spread to more than 100 countries till now. Read more

Salman Khan says ‘smiling like this is difficult after being bitten by snake’ as he poses outside farmhouse on birthday

A video shared by a paparazzo account shows the actor stepping out of his Panvel farmhouse for a birthday special photo-op. He greets the paparazzi with an ear-to-ear smile. Read more

Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is prepping for 'next mission' like this...

Tovino in real life can fly – we mean, literally. The actor performed flying pushups for his fans on Instagram on Monday and showed us how he is prepping up for his next mission – as Minnal Murali. Read more

Hero F2i, F3i electric mountain bicycles launched with Bluetooth connectivity

Both Hero F2i and Hero F3i mountain electric bicycles offer upto 35 kilometre of range in one charge.Read more