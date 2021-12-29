Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Third wave has started in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Third wave of Covid-19 has started in Bihar, says chief minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar is already experiencing the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to chief minister Nitish Kumar, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan reported. The statement was made on Tuesday, when Bihar recorded 47 cases of the infection. Read more 

Play Indian music on flights, at airports: Aviation ministry to Indian airlines

On December 23, the ICCR submitted a memorandum to Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urging him to make it mandatory for Indian airlines and airports to play Indian classical or light vocal and instrumental music. Read more  

Omicron and 3rd wave of pandemic in India: What experts have said so far

Many countries in the world are witnessing the 4th peak of the pandemic as Omicron is replacing Delta as the most dominant variant. India has so far seen two surges. Read more 

Asia takes precautions against Omicron, but a surge may be inevitable

Much of Asia has largely managed to keep omicron at bay even as the variant rages in other parts of the world, but the region that is home to most of the globe's population is bracing for what may be an inevitable surge. Read more 

Harnaaz Sandhu responds to those who say she won Miss Universe due to her ‘pretty face’, compares pageant to Olympics

Harnaaz Sandhu reacted to those assuming she won Miss Universe just because she has a ‘pretty face’. The actor-model went on to compare the Miss Universe pageant to the Olympics. Read more 

Ola begins to set up Hyperchargers for e-scooters, aims to hit 4,000 by 2022

Ola Electric's Hypercharger network is being installed in public places like BPLC petrol pumps as well as residential complexes. Read more&amp;nbsp;

Why sugarcane juice is an ideal winter drink

Not just in scorching heat, sugarcane could be quite refreshing in winter season too as it perfectly hydrates your body that might be deprived of fluids due to less consumption of water in cold season. Read more 

 

omicron covid-19 outbreak bihar nitish kumar
