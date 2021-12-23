News updates from HT: TMC says no difference of opinion between party, I-PAC and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No difference of opinion between party and Prashant Kishor's I-PAC, claims Trinamool

Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said Trinamool is a political party and I-PAC is its political collaborator which was seen as an attempt to draw a line between party and Prashant Kishor.

Bells all set to toll again in Srinagar church that was closed for decades

According to a plaque at Saint Luke's Church, it was built in 1896 and was dedicated to the then bishop of Lahore. It is located near Srinagar's Chest Diseases Hospital.

TVS Motor launches limited-run Apache RTR 165 RP at ₹1.45 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sources power from a 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm.

What The Matrix Resurrections is telling us: There is no hope for humanity

Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections combines the ideas of the preceding trilogy and concludes that humans are better off not facing what's real.

After 20 days of viral fever, Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels 'good to be back' to this...

Due to physical weakness, Samantha had to stay away from workouts for a while. On Thursday, she shared a glimpse of how she is celebrating her return to the gym – through intense workouts.

'Kohli and Shastri were controlling Indian cricket': Former India quick on why Dhoni was roped in as mentor for T20 WC

A former India fast bowler has made a bold statement, claiming that MS Dhoni was roped in as mentor for T20 World Cup to ensure that Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri did not have their way with the team.