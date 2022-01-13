News updates from HT: US imposes sanctions over N.Korea's weapons programs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

North Korea missile launches: US sanctions Russian national, 7 others

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions on seven individuals and an entity over North Korea's weapons programs. The action comes after at least two known North Korean ballistic missile tests. Read more

Unvaccinated tax in Canada's Quebec leads to spike in first-dose appointments

A day after Canada’s Quebec province announced to penalise individuals unvaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covdi-19), the province's health minister on Wednesday said the appointments for the first dose of announcement spiked in the hours following the announcement. Read more

Delhi: To tackle dengue, MCDs explore an unlikely ally - bacteria

The key to fighting outbreaks of dengue – an annual public health problem for Delhi – may lie in a bacterium found in large swathes of the world’s insect population. Read more

T-cell responses offer protection against Omicron variant of Covid: Study

A new study has claimed that T-cells present in t he human body offer protection against the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

'On this pitch, if you're not going to take wickets then…': Gavaskar on how Shastri's 'rocket' triggered Shami's revival

Although Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show for India on Day 2 of the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa, the fact that the Men in Blue were able to enjoy a 13-run first-innings lead also had to do with Mohammed Shami’s devastating spell in the afternoon session. Read more

Lara Dutta says her ‘sabbatical’ when daughter Saira was born was ‘a blessing in disguise’. Here’s why

Actor Lara Dutta has opened up on her current roles saying that she is finally playing the kind of characters that she has 'always wanted to portray as an actor'. Read more

Farhan Akhtar's fitness journey for Toofan is our workout inspo

Farhan Akhtar celebrated his birthday a few days back. The actor was showered with a whole lot of love and wishes on his birthday from his family, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Read more