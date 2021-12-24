News updates from HT: US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday. Read More

WHO says blanket use of booster dose will only widen vaccine inequality, prolong pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticised the prevailing idea of blanket administration of booster doses of vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), pointing out that undertaking such a policy will widen the pre-existing vaccine inequality among the first-world and relatively poorer nations. Read More

Omicron alert in Maharashtra: New guidelines today in view of Christmas, holiday season

Amid growing concerns over Omicron, the highly infectious new variant of the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government will on Friday issue a set of fresh guidelines keeping in mind the upcoming Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minnal Murali movie review: Kerala delivers India’s first great superhero film

Up until recently, whether India could ever make Hollywood-like special effects-driven blockbusters, which also makes massive profits globally, was a big question. Read More

'My job is not to butter everyone's toast': Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri responds to R Ashwin's 'I was crushed' comment

Days after Ravichandran Ashwin's interview where he spoke about Ravi Shastri's comments which left him “absolutely crushed," the former India coach shared his views on it. Read More

Watch: MHA seeks report from Punjab govt as NSG visits Ludhiana blast site