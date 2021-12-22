News updates from HT: Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Winter session of Parliament likely to conclude today

With the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday. Read more

Railway engineer in Bihar tries to sell vintage steam engine as scrap, suspended

A railway engineer in Bihar was suspended on Tuesday after he tried to illegally sell a vintage steam engine as ‘scrap’. An FIR was also registered against the engineer Rajiv Ranjan Jha and six other persons in Purnia district. Read more

‘I made him my obsession for 6 months. Realised I got to him’: Ashwin’s planning that went behind his duels with Smith

Speaking on how he prepared himself for India's previous tour to Australia and particularly Steve Smith, Ashwin remarked that he made the former Australia captain as his "obsession for about six months". Read more

Sara Ali Khan recalls worst criticism she got for Love Aaj Kal: ‘That was pretty rude’

On Koffee Shots With Karan, Sara Ali Khan talked about the worst criticism she ever got. She also gave a piece of advice to Taimur and Ibrahim about entering the film industry. Read more

Alia Bhatt wins fashion game in dreamy nude bralette-pants with cape jacket for film promotion: All pics

The 28-year-old actor, busy promoting her films Brahmastra and RRR, delighted netizens when new pictures of her in a dreamy nude attire made it online. Read more

J&K: Pak Rangers stop construction near LoC after Indian Army's stern warning

Pakistan reportedly halted construction activity after the Indian Army warned of action near the Line of Control in J&K's Kupwara. The Indian Army used loudspeakers to warn Pakistan Rangers of action if the construction was not stopped in Teetwal sector of Kupwara. Watch