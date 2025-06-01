New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has said that its interference is not required in a matter regarding the alleged illegal permission granted for construction of the second Assam Commando Battalion unit headquarters inside the inner line of reserved forest in Assam's Hailakandi district. NGT notes Assam's affidavit, says interference not required in Commando Battalion HQ construction

The tribunal disposed of the matter, saying it had received an affidavit from the state government that the project's construction would be confined to less than 20,000 square metres or around 4.94 acres and according to rules, and Environmental Clearance was not required for such construction.

The green body had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, which alleged that top forest officials of the Assam government had illegally diverted 44 acres of protected forest land for a Commando Battalion Headquarters a project which was being executed by the Assam Police Housing Corporation.

"In the affidavit dated April 25, 2025, the state of Assam has taken the stand that it will confine its construction to 20,000 sqm . For such a construction, EC is not required," said a bench of NGT chairperson Prakash Shrivastava in an order dated May 30.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the state government's affidavit, according to which, "The state government is ready to dismantle all the constructions beyond 20,000 sqm and shall not undertake any further construction beyond the said limit, for which no EC is required as per the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification of 2006."

The tribunal further noted the affidavit, saying that the state government would apply afresh for an additional 8,233 sqm, if required, and that it would strictly abide by all laws, and unless all clearances were obtained under the existing laws, it would not start any further construction.

"In the above circumstances, we are of the view that no interference in this original application is required. It is accordingly disposed of," the tribunal said.

