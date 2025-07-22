Bhubaneswar, The NHRC on Tuesday said Odisha's chief secretary, director general of police and other officials have been "sensitised" on issues pertaining to crime against women and children. NHRC camp sitting: Odisha's chief secy, DGP 'sensitised' on crime against women, children

It also asked the state officers to "submit action taken reports" on past advisories issued by the NHRC on various subjects including mental health and bonded labour.

The National Human Rights Commission held an open hearing and camp sitting in Bhubaneswar on July 21-22, hearing 144 cases and recommending about ₹28 lakh as relief to victims of human rights violations in Odisha, it said.

NHRC Chairperson, Justice V Ramasubramanian, its Members, Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani heard the cases in the presence of NHRC Secretary General, Bharat Lal, Registrar , Joginder Singh, other senior officers, and officers concerned of the state government, and the complainants, the rights panel said in a statement.

"The Commission considered various cases including custodial deaths, deaths in state-run homes, death of children in hospitals due to fire, death due to drowning, stray dog bite, child trafficking, denial of basic human amenities, crime against women, including rape, crime against children, missing persons, police atrocities, suicidal deaths, non-registration of FIR by police, electrocution cases, etc.," it said.

Appropriate directions were passed in different cases like granting pension, interim relief of ₹15,000, and other social welfare benefits to a tribal woman; expediting police investigation and filing of chargesheets before the court in several cases; and compensation of ₹four lakh each to the next of kin of five workers, who died while working in a hazardous cracker factory, the NHRC said.

The Commission also closed 38 cases after hearing the complainants and the officers concerned. Additionally, three cases have been closed after officers submitted the compliance report along with the proof of payment as recommended by the Commission, officials said.

The NHRC also observed that payment of compensation under the 'Victim Compensation Scheme', to the tune of ₹one crore, is "pending in 25 cases".

The right panel also interacted with the Member Secretary, Odisha State Legal Services, who ensured disposal of the matters after payment of the compensation, the statement said.

After the hearing, the Commission held a meeting with the state's chief secretary, director general of police and other senior officers of the Odisha government on various aspects of human rights.

The issues discussed included "crime against women and children, deaths due to snake bite, trafficking during COVID-19 period, problems due to flood situation in parts of Odisha, human rights violations due to practice of witchcraft and sorcery, etc."

The compliance of the state functionaries with the directions of the Commission was "appreciated".

The NHRC also said that the chief secretary, the DGP and other senior officers of the state government were "sensitised" on issues pertaining to crime against women, children, among others; adding, the Commission has "appreciated their efforts".

In its statement, the rights panel further said it has asked officers of the state to "submit action taken reports on various advisories issued by the Commission on issues such as mental health, bonded labour, right to food and safety," among other issues.

"They were asked to ensure timely submission of reports to the Commission so that justice is ensured to the victims of human rights violations," it added.

Later, the Commission also interacted with the representatives of civil society, NGOs and human rights defenders .

A two-minute silence was also observed condoling the demise of Odisha's human rights activist and advocate, Radhakanta Tripathy, besides issuing a condolence message acknowledging his "unwavering commitment" to justice, dignity and equality, uplifting countless lives across the state.

The HRDs highlighted various issues like human rights education, police reforms, problems of the transgender community related to access to education and identity document issues. NGOs and HRDs welcomed the initiative of the NHRC to reach out to them and exchange views to further strengthen human rights in the country.

Justice Ramasubramanian said the continued partnership of the NGOs and HRDs with the Commission will "go a long way in strengthening human rights in the country".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.