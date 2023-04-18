NHRC issues notice to UP Police over Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf killings

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police over the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, PTI reported.Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf died due to bullet wounds received at point blank range while they were taken for a medical test in Prayagraj last Saturday. The three assailants Luvlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya had posed as journalists carrying video camera, mike and media identity cards. Ahmad received nine bullets on his chest and head while his brother was shot five times. The shooters surrendered after carrying out the attack and were arrested. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody and are now lodged in Pratapgarh District Jail. The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing which will submit its report within two months. Atiq Ahmad was named in more than 100 cases including the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal on February 24. Pal, who was a witness in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24 this year. Ahmad's son Asad, who was among the accused, was killed in an encounter with the UP Police Special Task Force last Friday in Jhansi.

Police personnel escort Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad for a medical examination, in Prayagraj. Atiq's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf also seen. (ANI file)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail