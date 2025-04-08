Menu Explore
NHRC issues notices to states, UTs; seeks reports over issues faced by prisoners

PTI |
Apr 08, 2025 06:52 PM IST

NHRC issues notices to states, UTs; seeks reports over issues faced by prisoners

New Delhi, Taking suo motu cognisance of difficulties being faced by prisoners including women inmates in various jails across the country, the National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, seeking reports within four weeks.

These problems include overcrowding, lack of basic amenities and healthcare facilities in jails, the NHRC said in a statement.

"The issues have been brought to its notice by its Special Monitors and Rapporteurs, through their reports after visiting various jails across the country, as well as the complaints," it said.

The Commission said it has issued notices to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories seeking a report from them in four weeks, which should include various details.

These include the number of women prisoners lodged in jails in a state, the number of women prisoners whose babies are lodged in jails on account of the mothers being incarcerated, the number of women prisoners who are convicted prisoners and those who are undertrial prisoners, number of women undertrial prisoners who are languishing for more than a year in jail, and number of male undertrial prisoners and those who are languishing in jail for more than a year, the statement said.

Some of the other concerns raised include the violation of the rights to dignity and safety of the women prisoners, increased violence against them causing mental distress, unhygienic conditions without adequate toilets, sanitary napkins and clean drinking water facilities, it said.

Also, other concerns include poor quality food resulting in malnourishment, particularly in the case of pregnant women and lactating mothers, lack of educational opportunities for the children of women prisoners living in jails with them, non-implementation of their welfare programmes including legal aid, vocational training and rehabilitation, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

