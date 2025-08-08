New Delhi, The NHRC on Friday said it has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief over reports that three children drowned in a 6-foot deep pit allegedly left open by a builder at a construction place in Meerut district. NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over drowning of 3 children in 6-foot deep pit in Meerut

The rights panel said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the media report that three children, aged 8-9 years, died due to drowning in a six-foot-deep pit left open by a builder during the construction of a building in a newly developed colony in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on August 3.

Reportedly, they fell into the pit when they were on their way back from a shop after buying chocolate, it said.

Therefore, the NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary and the Uttar Pradesh director general of police, seeking a detailed report in two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the investigation of the case as well as compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the victims, the statement said.

According to the media report, the builder dug a six-foot-deep pit about 40 days ago in the colony and left it open. The pit was filled with rainwater, it said.

In a separate statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that one worker died and three got injured when debris fell on them while undertaking Pune Municipal Corporation-related drainage work in a trench near Nanded City township in Maharashtra.

Reportedly, the incident happened on July 4, it said.

The rights panel has issued a notice to Maharashtra chief secretary, seeking a detailed report in two weeks.

According to the media report, the work was part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency River Improvement project, which includes building new sewage treatment plants and drainage lines in the area, the statement said.

