Bhubaneswar, The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday sought a report from the Odisha government about the alleged social boycott threat on a tribal family after a female member of it married a man belonging to a scheduled caste in Rayagada district. NHRC seeks report from Odisha govt on social boycott threat to tribal family

The NHRC in a release said that it was reported that the villagers demanded a purification ritual if the family of the woman wanted to be accepted back into the community. They were threatened with an indefinite boycott in case they refused to comply with the diktat.

Inter-caste marriages are traditionally prohibited in Rayagada tribal community, and marrying outside the caste is considered taboo.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report in this regard, the NHRC issued a notice to the chief secretary calling for a detailed report within two weeks.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims.

According to the NHRC, the June 21 media report said members of the woman's family succumbed to the diktat of the villagers, and as a part of the ritual, the heads of 40 members of her extended family were tonsured.

Sources said that the incident took place on June 19 at Baiganaguda village in Gorakhpur gram panchayat under Kashipur block. The matter came to light after a video of the ritual, showing men with tonsured heads, went viral on social media.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The woman, belonging to an ST community, married the SC man against her family’s permission, causing resentment in the village.

Following a village meeting, it was suggested that the male members of the girl’s extended family shave their heads and offer sacrifices of goats, chickens and pigs to the local deity.

The woman’s family was allegedly warned of ostracism if they did not follow community norms.

After an inquiry, the Raygada district administration said its officials went to the village and met the families.

Both the bride’s and groom’s families informed the officials that they had no complaints and performed the rituals voluntarily.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.