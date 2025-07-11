New Delhi, The National Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a key accused for his alleged involvement in the promotion of the activities of the banned Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terror group, officials said. NIA arrests man for 'actively promoting terror activities of ISIS'

Rizwan Ali alias Abu Salma alias Mola is the 11th wanted accused and a key conspirator in the ISIS Pune sleeper-module case, they said.

He was arrested from Lucknow.

As part of an anti-India conspiracy of the ISIS, which is also known by various other names, Ali had played an active role in the reconnaissance of various locations that could be used as terrorist hideouts, a statement issued by the NIA said.

He was also involved in conducting firing classes and training in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices , according to NIA investigations in the case.

A reward of ₹3 lakh was announced for information leading to his capture.

A standing non-bailable warrant was also issued against Ali, who was allegedly actively involved in promoting the terrorist activities of the designated foreign terror outfit, the statement said.

Along with the 10 other accused already arrested and in judicial custody, Ali had conspired to commit a series of terror acts to destabilise the country and spread communal disharmony, the probe agency said.

Besides Ali, the other arrested sleeper-cell members have been identified as Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Abdul Kadir Pathan, Simab Nasiruddin Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Shamil Nachan, Akif Nachan, Shahnawaz Alam, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Khan.

All the accused have been chargesheeted by the NIA under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Act, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code.

The NIA is continuing with its probe in the case as part of its efforts to scuttle the ISIS/IS conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in the country through violence and terror, by waging a war against the government of India, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.