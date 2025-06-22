New Delhi, The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested an accused for supplying a drone to the banned CPI outfit to further its violent anti-national activities, officials said. NIA arrests man for supplying drone to CPI (Maoist) to further violent anti-national activities

The probe agency has also seized digital devices, including hard drives, pen drives and mobile phones, as well as other incriminating material during a search in the west Delhi house of the accused, identified as Vishal Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, they said.

The investigations have revealed that the accused, a member of the CPI , had delivered a drone to leaders of the banned terror outfit in Chhakarbanda/ Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar to further its violent anti-national activities, said a statement issued by the NIA.

He had imparted technical training to other cadres of the CPI and had also attended meetings with its central committee members in deep forest areas of Bihar in 2019, it said.

The NIA had earlier in August 2024 arrested another accused, Ajay Singhal alias Aman, the in-charge of the State Organising Committee Haryana and Punjab of the CPI , in the case, the statement said.

The case relates to the terror organisation’s conspiracy to re-energise its decrepit influence in the Northern Regional Bureau area, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the NIA said.

The conspiracy involves recruitment of cadres and strengthening of the organisation in the region through underground cadres working in urban areas along with some over ground workers operating in the guise of activists, it said.

"Several front organisations and student wings have been used to prepare the ground for promoting the conspiracy, aimed at waging war against the government of India. They were receiving funds from the outfit’s Eastern Regional Bureau , particularly from Jharkhand," the probe agency said.

