New Delhi, The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted four accused for their involvement in supplying weapons to the Naxals and other criminal elements, an official statement issued on Friday said. NIA chargesheets four persons for involvement in supplying weapons to Naxals

The four accused, identified as Vikash Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Devmani Rai and Ahmad Ansari, were previously charged by the local police under the Arms Act, it said.

As per the NIA, which has been investigating the case since May last year, the accused "had conspired and were actively involved in the illegal procurement and smuggling of prohibited bore weapons to Naxalites and other criminal elements", said the statement issued by the probe agency.

They had also raised and utilised funds for procurement of these arms as part of a conspiracy, aimed at disturbing the nation's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty, it added.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Patna on Thursday, the NIA has now charged all four under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967, the statement said.

The chargesheet followed an investigation in a case related to the seizure of an AK-47 rifle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The NIA said that the Muzaffarpur Rail Police had initially on May 7, 2024, recovered an AK-47 butt and a rifle lens from Vikash and Satyam.

"The duo disclosed during investigation that they had supplied an AK-47 rifle and five live rounds to Devmani Rai alias Anish, a resident of Mankauli under Fakuli PS, Muzaffarpur," the statement said.

"A search of Devmani’s house later led to the recovery of the rifle and the live rounds. All three, along with accused Ahmad Ansari, were arrested in the case," it added.

