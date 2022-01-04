NIA detains Woman from Ullal over ‘links to IS’

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Monday detained a woman from Ullal near Mangaluru for her alleged connection with hardline Islamist group Islamic State (IS), sources in the probe agency said.

Deepthi Marla, the wife of Abdul Rahiman, who the grandson of former MLA late BM Idinabba, was taken into custody from her home in Ullal on Monday morning, an NIA official said in Bengaluru wishing not to be named. She was later taken to Wenlock District Hospital for a medical check-up and was produced before a local court, the official said.

The NIA team had earlier raided her house in Ullal on August 4, 2021 and arrested Abdul Rahman. The team had also carried out search operations in the house and had seized a few documents from the house.

So far, 15 Islamic State sympathisers have been arrested from Karnataka. The last arrests were reported on August 11, 2021, when the NIA arrested Zufri Jawhar Damudi from Bhatkal town in connection with terror activities of a group propagating the violent ideology of the IS.

In October 2019, NIA had announced that the central agency had arrested 127 IS sympathizers from across India between 2014 and 2019. According to the NIA list at the time, a maximum of 33 people have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, followed by Uttar Pradesh (19), Kerala (17), Telangana (14), Maharashtra (12), and Karnataka (8).

Since 2019, as per the information listed on NIA’s website, three IS-related cases have been reported. The first case was reported on September 19, 2020, in which four men from Karnataka were arrested. The second case was reported on March 5, 2021, in which seven people from Kerala were arrested and the third case of arrests was reported after raids in September.

With these arrests, Kerala moved to the second spot in the list with 24 arrests while Karnataka jumped to the fourth with 15 arrests, followed by Telangana (14), as per the NIA information.