IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / NIA files chargesheet against 3 in LeT recruitment module case
LeT online recruitment module case: NIA files chargesheet against three operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba
LeT online recruitment module case: NIA files chargesheet against three operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 3 in LeT recruitment module case

As per a statement, the NIA filed first a supplementary charge-sheet before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata in connection with the West Bengal LeT online recruitment module case against three -Tania Parveen, Sayyad M Idris, and Ayesha.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:55 AM IST

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in the LeT online recruitment module case.

As per a statement, the NIA filed first a supplementary charge-sheet before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata in connection with the West Bengal LeT online recruitment module case against three -Tania Parveen, Sayyad M Idris, and Ayesha.

The case was initially registered at the Baduria Police Station on March 18 last year relating to the arrest of Tania Parveen, a member of the proscribed terrorist organization.

"Parveen was a college student and was radicalised and recruited in cyberspace by Pakistan based cadres of LeT. She was co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir with accused Ayesha Burhan a Pakistan-based cadre of LeT's Women's wing. Tania Parveen in association with other accused members of LeT in India and Pakistan indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India," the statement said.

Further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national investigation agency lashkar e taiba
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP