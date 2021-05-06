NIA files chargesheet against 3 in LeT recruitment module case

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in the LeT online recruitment module case.

As per a statement, the NIA filed first a supplementary charge-sheet before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata in connection with the West Bengal LeT online recruitment module case against three -Tania Parveen, Sayyad M Idris, and Ayesha.

The case was initially registered at the Baduria Police Station on March 18 last year relating to the arrest of Tania Parveen, a member of the proscribed terrorist organization.

"Parveen was a college student and was radicalised and recruited in cyberspace by Pakistan based cadres of LeT. She was co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir with accused Ayesha Burhan a Pakistan-based cadre of LeT's Women's wing. Tania Parveen in association with other accused members of LeT in India and Pakistan indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India," the statement said.

Further investigation is underway.